A proposal for a policy that would close schools for the wake or funeral of a member of its community is generating debate online.

The Prince Street Home and School said the idea was prompted after one of the school's crossing guards died suddenly over the holidays. It would like P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch to implement the policy, which would include teachers, staff members, crossing guards or volunteers.

The group has passed a resolution on the issue that it will take to the next provincial home and school federation's annual general meeting in April.

That story was met with a mix of opinions on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Enough days off already

Some commenters feel that between storm days and professional development days, students already get too many days off.

"While I can respect the need to grieve, if schools keep finding excuses to close, pretty soon students will only be attending once a week," said Dwayne Robbie.

"With our winters, I think our children lose too much school time as it is," said Darlene MacCormac, who said students can pay respects on the funeral home's website.

"When I was teaching off-Island the teachers would cover the class of a fellow staff member who wanted to attend the funeral. It was the parent's decision if the children attended the funeral," said Lauretta D. Balderston. "School was not closed. Storms cause enough cancellations as it is."

Day off needed to pay respects

"I so agree with Kristy Phillips [Prince Street Home and School co-chair]," said Mae Chappell. "Students need an opportunity to share thoughts and grieve also."

"Yes, I was talking about it with other parents who felt that way, cause 'Hey I'm picking up my children while the funeral was happening.' I would have preferred to have went," said Tammy Jones.

Some commenters argued that there are often visitation hours in the evenings, or that parents can make the decision to pull their own children out of school for the day if they feel it's important to attend.

"Most wakes and funerals that I have attended have been during day hours," said Heather Anderson MacEwan. "The request is just that there be a provision so that students and teachers who wish to attend, may without fear of penalty."

It depends who

Some commenters thought there was some merit to the idea, but said it depended on who is included in the policy.

"If the member of the community who died was a student at the school then yes, close for the day, but otherwise school should be open," said Gord Essery.

"It should be a case by case basis — like the class of a teacher that passes away," said Jennifer Brown. "Not the entire system. Especially those who did not know the person."