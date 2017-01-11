Stricter enforcement of school zones must be put in place in order for a new plan for P.E.I. schools to work, says the author of a report recommending major changes to the Island school system.

Bob Andrews, project manager for the Public Schools Branch, recommends the closure of five schools and rezoning across much of the system in the new report.

The review, which was launched in September, is meant to address underutilization of some schools and overcrowding in others.

Andrews said the plan cannot work without tougher rules around zoning.

"If we create these new zones to balance our numbers and redistribute students better and students can still request out of zone transfers and go to the schools they want to, then we won't get the numbers distributed the way we want," he said.

"Then we will still potentially have overcrowded schools and underutilized schools."

New round of public meetings

Andrews said it would be up to the Public Schools Branch to make a tougher policy around out of zone transfers to make people follow the rules.

The release of the report is the most recent step in this process. The public still has 60 days to give feedback and a new round of public meetings will begin Feb. 1.

The public can submit comments online here.