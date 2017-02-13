Three buses carrying Charlottetown junior high school students on a school trip to Quebec and Ontario are stopped in New Brunswick.

A major blizzard has covered all of the Maritimes. The Queen Charlotte students left Charlottetown at 4:30 a.m., two hours ahead of the original plan, in the hopes of getting out ahead of the storm.

But the storm caught up with the convoy in Oromocto, N.B., just outside of Fredericton. The buses pulled over at a gas station.

'They're all comfortable'

"They're all comfortable. They're inside the bus. They're watching movies and karaoke," said John Dunphy of Target Tours, operators of the buses.

This picture sent by a student from one of the buses shows very poor visibility in Oromocto, N.B. (Submitted)

"I know they're a little anxious. They want to get to where they're going, but we're going to wait it out until it's safe."

The original plan was for a stop in Quebec City and travelling on to Ottawa for the night. The company is now planning for the first night of the trip to be spent in Fredericton.