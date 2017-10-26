The P.E.I. Public Schools Branch is looking for public feedback on its proposed student suspension policy.

Public Schools Branch director Parker Grimmer said getting public feedback will help to make the latest suspension policy more modern and consistent across P.E.I.

"This kind of policy ensures that there's a common practice across the entire Public Schools Branch," said Grimmer.

"It ensures that those practices are in line with the legislation so that you get the same kind of adherence in all of our 56 schools."

Drug use, bullying, and the moral tone of the school

The policy outlines how and why Island students can be suspended, and how that decision can be appealed.

It includes both specific reasons — such as drug use or bullying — and general reasons — opposition to school authority or acts considered harmful to the moral tone of the school — for suspensions.

It specifically notes school absenteeism is not grounds for suspension.

The policy allows for appeals by a parent or guardian, but students would remain suspended while that appeal was underway.

The document will replace a former policy — Student Suspension, Expulsions and Appeals — that was originally used by the former Western School Board.

The deadline for input is Friday.

You can do that online on the Public Schools Branch website.