Education officials defended their decision to keep schools closed Friday, as storm cleanup continued. The worst of the storms had passed, but they cited safety concerns, on and off school properties.
"I don't know if it was borderline. We're always thinking about the safety of our students," said Parker Grimmer, director of the Public Schools Branch. "That's in our environment but also getting to and from."
Schools have now been closed nine days this year due to weather, according to education officials. The average is eight, but other years have been worse.
"Two years ago, it was thirteen days. Three years ago, it was twelve days," said Grimmer. "We don't really want to be looking forward to that."
Crews removed snow from school roofs and walkways throughout the day Friday. Even though classes were cancelled, some teachers were at work inside schools.
"They're working preparing, figuring out ways how to compact thing," said Grimmer.
Online homework on storm days
Students like Golnar Saegh kept busy during the snow days. Her teacher assigned extra homework this week, due to the storm, and sent it to parents by email. But with so many days missed, Saegh said it will be tough to go back.
"It's going to be hard. We missed a lot of school," she said. "We have to get, like, used to it again."
Schools are slated to reopen Tuesday, following a statutory holiday on Islander Day.
