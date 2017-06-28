Carter Henry plays soccer every recess at Central Queens Elementary in Hunter River, P.E.I., but it's still not enough.

He'd like Central Queens to have a school team, complete with jerseys and the chance to travel to other schools.

According to the Prince Edward Island School Athletic Association, there are four elementary sports where students can advance to a championship: wrestling, track and field, gymnastics, and cross country running.

But the association said schools can arrange events with other schools, if they like, if the demand is there.

Henry, currently in Grade 2, would like soccer added to the list.

Carter Henry's letter contains three reasons why the school needs a soccer team. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Making his pitch

He made his pitch in a letter he wrote as a class project.

He gives three reasons:

"1. Having a school soccer team would give us more exercise because we're running all the time.

"2. It would be a school tradition for us to watch because most people love soccer and it's the most popular sport in the world. It's good for the community and we won't be stuck inside.

"3. It would give us more sportsmanship and get to know and meet people."

Carter Henry, left, plays soccer with his classmates at Central Queens Elementary. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

'A great letter'

Tara Deglan-Gallant, principal of Central Queens Elementary, is the Mrs. D that the letter is addressed to.

"Carter's a very persuasive little guy and he is very articulate and I think it's a great letter," said Deglan-Gallant.

"Soccer's really popular here. The Hunter River community is a huge soccer community, there's a great big complex up there, a lot of the kids play soccer."

Central Queens principal Tara Deglan-Gallant receives quite a few persuasive letters during the school year and sometimes the requests are granted. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Persuasive writing

Deglan-Gallant receives lots of requests, such as the one from Carter Henry for a school soccer team.

"One of the text types that all of the students learn is persuasive writing and I tend to get a number of letters across my desk for various reasons," she explained.

Sometimes the requests are even granted.

"For example this year we put in our budget to have actual soccer nets for Grade 3 so hopefully we'll have those ready to go for next year," she said.

Deglan-Gallant enjoys hearing the students making their pitches.

"I think students become more confident and they really start to learn how to advocate for themselves and that their voice is important."

Grade 2 teacher Marcella Thompson asked all of the students to write a persuasive letter. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

While she likes the idea of a school soccer team, she isn't sure it's a good fit for the elementary age.

"When you get into junior high and high schools, there's probably more opportunity for travelling," she said.

"Elementary schools, we're pretty tied down with curriculum times and we have two recesses where they really get to be outside and play a lot."

Logistical challenges

The P.E.I. Soccer Association also applauds the letter but says there are logistical challenges.

Young soccer players use smaller fields with smaller nets that schools don't have, plus club soccer starts in April and runs through the fall — weather conditions can be a challenge.

Henry isn't giving up on the idea.

"I'm just going to keep trying and trying," he said.