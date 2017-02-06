P.E.I.'s Opposition education critic says the recent report on a review of the province's schools needs to be better explained to MLAs, whom he says are facing calls from constituents who are confused, especially around the topic of rezoning.

"We're getting a lot of calls — I know in our office, and our MLAs — about the rezoning part of the issue and what happens to students in an area that is being rezoned," said Steven Myers.

Myers said he's hearing a lot of confusion, in particular about when new zones would come into effect, and when students in new zones would have to move.

"We really don't have the answers and the report wasn't very clear in what happens in the rezoning side of things," he said.

Focus on school closures

Myers has asked that the authors of the recent report come to an education committee meeting to offer up those explanations.

He said he is especially concerned because the latest round in the public consultation process began last Wednesday. Myers said there has been less attention on rezoning and more on the proposed school closures.

The Public Schools Branch says people with questions can contact report author Bob Andrews. (CBC)

"That has been the focus for a lot of people, myself included, and all the while these other parts are trickling in," he said.

Myers said it is important for everyone to understand the issues so they can fully participate in the public consultation process.

The Public Schools Branch says anyone with questions on the schools review process can contact report author Bob Andrews. His contact information is available on the Public Schools Branch web site.