Islanders will be able to get an update next week on changes being considered for Island schools as part of a review that began in the fall.

The public is invited to a meeting of the board of directors of the Public Schools Branch Tuesday, Jan. 10, for the release of the latest report in the P.E.I. school utilization review process.

The review is considering how to better use school infrastructure in the province, where many schools are underutilized and some are overcrowded. The report is expected to recommend rezoning of schools, and perhaps some closures.

Anyone who wants to make a presentation to the board at the meeting has to submit a written request by Monday, Jan. 9. There will be further opportunities for the public to provide feedback after the meeting.

The meeting is at East Wiltshire school in Cornwall.