The last public meetings on proposed school closures in P.E.I. are now complete, but some parents aren't done yet voicing their concerns.

The final public meeting was held last night in Morell, P.E.I., with a big turnout. These meetings have generated heated debates about re-zoning, restructuring, and even closing some Island schools.

But the process is not over yet. The Bloomfield Home and School Association says it will meet tonight in a one-on-one session with school trustees, to further voice concerns.

"A lot of issues have come up," said Katie MacLennan, president, Bloomfield Home and School Association. "We have had good discussions, and we want to keep talking."

Katie MacLennan, president of Bloomfield Home and School Association, continues to lobby for the school. (Krysatallee Ramlakhan/CBC)

'We have a strong case to make'

Belfast Home and School Association says it is now turning to social media to fight to keep their school open.

"We have a strong case to make," said Marcella Ryan, president, Belfast Home and School Association. "We're sharing that information with the public at large."

To date, the public schools branch has received 749 online submissions, 574 written submissions and, at pubic meetings, has heard 247 presentations, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Education.

Some of those presentations have included small group sessions, such as the meeting with Bloomfield. About 25 small group meetings are slated this week.

Belfast Home and School Association is using social media to present its message, according to president Marcella Ryan. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Final decision made by government

Education officials are still accepting public input until March 11.

After that, school trustees could approve the recommendations, turn them down, or put forward alternatives.

Any decision to outright close a school would have to be made at the cabinet level, by members of government.

"We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst," said Janna-Lynne Durant, president, St. Jean Home and School Association. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

The board of directors of the Public Schools Branch will make its decision public, but it's not clear when.

The next regular public meeting of school branch directors is March 13 in Kensington, P.E.I.

'No decisions have been made'

"I just want to hear the decision," said Janna-Lynne Durant, president of the St. Jean Home and School Association in Charlottetown. "We're preparing our kids. We're hoping for the best and preparing for the worst."

A message on the Public Schools Branch website sums it up like this: "The recommendations are not final. No decisions have been made."