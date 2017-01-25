A group fighting the potential closure of two western P.E.I. schools says it has drained its budget to buy full page ads in Island newspapers this Friday.

Members of the St. Louis and Bloomfield Home and School groups have formed a committee to lobby against the proposed closures recommended by P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch.

Jaclyn Gallant, vice-president of the Bloomfield Home and School Federation, said more than $4,500 is being spent to publish a fact sheet titled "Did you know."

Jaclyn Gallant, vice-president of the Bloomfield Home and School Federation, says Education Minister Doug Currie and Premier Wade MacLauchlan "will have no choice but to listen." (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"We're convinced that if enough people understand what this recommendation means to them, to their communities and to their children, that they will actually start advocating along with us."

The fact sheet includes half a dozen suggestions for Islanders who want to make a difference, including calling your MLA, writing a letter to the editor and going to a rally.

"[Education Minister] Doug Currie and [Premier] Wade MacLauchlan will have no choice but to listen," Gallant said.