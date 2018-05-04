Schools once slated for closure in need of repair, says Opposition

PC MLA Matthew MacKay wants to know when repairs will get done at schools that were previously slated to close more than a year ago.

Needed repairs were outlined during the school review process that recommend five schools close in January 2017.

We got roofs leaking here every day. — Matthew MacKay

The province ended up not closing any of the schools after huge push back from communities.

In the legislature Friday, MacKay outlined the schools' problems, including needed replacement of boilers, oil tanks, roofs, and plumbing at Bloomfield Elementary, St. Louis Elementary, Belfast Consolidated and Georgetown Elementary.

'Slowly starved of resources'

"Thirteen months ago this report was issued. Thirteen months is a long time. When will this government get around to fixing these issues?" asked MacKay.

MacKay asked how much confidence people can have in the future of their schools given the lack of attention.

"Given what's happened to date, it would be hard to fault people for feeling like those schools are being slowly starved of resources. We got roofs leaking here every day," said MacKay.

"Will these issues be fixed at these schools before your government takes another run at school closures?"

'Very considerable resources'

Premier Wade MacLauchlan responded, saying government listened to Islanders and didn't close any schools.

The province has set aside millions of dollars for school repairs in the budget and it's up to Public Schools Branch, or PSB, to choose what projects get done and what priorities are, he said.

"There is a matter of setting priorities, knowing what the situation is and addressing those with resources — very considerable resources that are made available for school repairs," said MacLauchlan.

In an email to CBC, a provincial government spokesperson said the PSB is planning a partial roof replacement and new boilers at St. Jean Elementary this summer, as well as new heating oil tanks at Bloomfield Elementary and St. Louis Elementary. The roof at Belfast Consolidated will be repaired this year, and there were some small repairs at Georgetown last summer including exterior painting.

