A home and school association in eastern P.E.I. has given notice it will fight a recommendation to close four rural schools, while closing just one urban school.

The Public Schools Branch report on underutilized and over-crowded schools in the province, released Tuesday night, recommended the closure of the schools.

Georgetown Elementary.

Belfast Consolidated.

St. Jean Elementary.

St. Louis Elementary.

Bloomfield Elementary.

Four of these schools are in rural areas. St. Jean Elementary is in Charlottetown.

"It kind of feels as though the rural areas are being attacked, and we're being closed down so that the urban schools can prosper which really isn't fair to our children's education," said Mallory Peters, president of the Georgetown Elementary Home and School Association.

Georgetown Elementary was slated for closure in 2009, but parents' lobbying saved it. The school is operating at just 28 per cent capacity.

St. Jean Elementary was also recommended for closure in 2009, and spared.

'A little hypocritical'

Peters took her attack on the plan to close rural schools straight to Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

It feels like rural areas are under attack, says Mallory Peters. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"The Georgetown conference that was held this past summer was known as rural redefined, that was the theme," said Peters. MacLauchlan was a co-chair of the founding Georgetown Conference in 2013.

"If these decisions are made based on the recommendations given tonight, it's a little hypocritical of him to go ahead and close all these rural schools if rural redefined is something they're trying to promote."

The report released Tuesday is another step in a process that began in late September. There will be another round of meetings for Islanders to comment on the report starting on Feb. 1.

People can also give their feedback online at princeedwardisland.ca/betterlearningforall.