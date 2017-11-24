Opposition aims to double fine for passing a school bus
Bill has moved on to committee
P.E.I. Opposition MLA Steven Myers has tabled a private member's bill in the legislature that would double the minimum fine for passing a school bus that has its stop lights flashing.
Increasing the minimum fine from $1,000 to $2,000, said Myers, would serve as a further deterrent to Island motorists.
"A thousand dollars is a lot of money, and two thousand is twice that, so it's kind of a double hurt," he said.
"First and foremost we want this to stop, so the most important part is that we are now having a discussion where we are going to try to address passing of school buses."
MLAs voted to send the bill to committee for further discussion before it's brought back to the legislature in the spring.
Government said there have been a dozen convictions so far this year for passing a school bus with its lights flashing.
With files from Kerry Campbell
