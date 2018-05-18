Skip to Main Content
No injuries as pickup truck collides with P.E.I. school bus

RCMP in central P.E.I. are investigating a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

26 children on bus at the time

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The school bus was struck from behind while stopped, say police. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Route 171 in Central Bedeque. Police say the school bus had stopped to drop children off when it was struck from behind.

There were 26 children on the bus at the time. None of them were injured.

Both drivers were also uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation. RCMP expect to lay charges under the Highway Traffic Act against the driver of the pickup truck. 

