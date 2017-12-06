Maritime Electric is warning its customers to stay away from scammers trying to dupe Islanders into giving out their personal information.

Starting at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, some Maritime Electric customers received text messages from a 905 area code telling them they're entitled to a refund from the power utility, according to Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

She warned Islanders that the message isn't from Maritime Electric — it's a scam trying to steal their personal information.

Scammers are texting Islanders asking them to connect to get a refund on their Maritime Electric bill. This is a scam and is not Maritime Electric. Please DO NOT click the link, and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: https://t.co/1SqjCbqU1z pic.twitter.com/z3c5tXGj2f — @MECLPEI

"We've reported that to the RCMP and we are asking our customers to be aware of this, that it is a fraud," she said.

"We just wanted to make sure everyone knew about it."

Griffin said Maritime Electric had received 30 calls and emails from concerned customers.

New Brunswick's electric utility, NB Power, sent out a similar warning as they're also facing scammers trying to dupe their customers.

Griffin is asking those receiving text messages to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.