The trial for Sandra Helen Tomalin, 75, charged with animal cruelty, began Monday in Summerside Provincial Court.

Last year authorities on P.E.I. seized a number of cats and dogs from Tomalin's property in Spring Valley, P.E.I., following an investigation that the Humane Society began in 2015.

The charge of animal cruelty relates to one of the cats seized. The Crown maintains Tomalin willfully allowed unnecessary pain and suffering to the animal. Tomalin has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution must prove not just that the animal suffered, but also prove criminal intent on the part of Tomalin. A conviction would allow for a nation-wide ban on owning animals to be imposed on Tomalin.

Banned from animal ownership in Ontario, N.B.

Tomalin is already banned from owning animals in Ontario and New Brunswick.

In 2009 authorities in Ontario seized about 100 small dogs from the home where Tomalin lived with her sister. The two face a lifetime ban from owning dogs in that province.

The two sisters moved to New Brunswick the following year. There, authorities eventually seized 38 horses from their farm. A judge imposed a ten-year ban in New Brunswick on the two sisters owning horses in that province after they were found guilty of failing to provide adequate food, shelter and vet care.