Sam's Family Restaurant in Cornwall has had its liquor licence suspended for two days starting Thursday.
The PEI Liquor Control Commission says Sam's violated the regulation that alcohol can only be served between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m.
The suspension does not affect the operation of the dining room, which will still operate — but just won't be able to serve liquor Thursday or Friday.
