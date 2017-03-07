A group of Prince Edward Islanders is in Toronto this week for the National Indigenous Women's Summit.

They're joining about 300 women from across the country to talk about ways to empower Indigenous women.

Conference delegate Samantha Lewis said it is a challenging topic due to the diversity of Indigenous peoples.

"We have Inuit people living in P.E.I., we have Métis people in P.E.I., and we have those that are living in the city and they're all across the province," said Lewis.

"How are we going to be able to give them opportunities to move forward and to encourage them to get educated, to have equal rights?"

Topics up for the discussion at the summit include access to affordable housing and encouraging education.