Move over Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien — there could be a new name in late night comedy in the next few years, and it's Sam Rainnie.

A Grade 12 student at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown and a member of the school's student council in charge of photography and videography, Rainnie was asked if he'd be interested in hosting an on-stage game show.

Bruce Rainnie and Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant were Rainnie's guests on Wednesday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"It was going to be like kind a Jimmy Fallon games show and it was going to be called Wacky Wednesday," said Rainnie, whose father is Island Morning host Matt Rainnie. "I said no. That sounds awful. But, I kept the time slot."

Rainnie, along with with friend and sidekick Kelton Mackay and producer Jad Ghiz, decided to create a weekly talk show that would be performed on stage.

'A lot of it is improvised'

Rainnie and his friends were involved in an improv group last year, and drew on the skills they developed there for the show.

"It's kind of a satire of talk shows," he said.

Guidance counselor Gordie Cox performs an original song for this week's The Noon Show.

"We get real guests and then we get improvised guests that have real roles in society. We have some unplanned big things like somebody threw a tea pot at us, and it exploded. We don't get to control as much of it, and sometimes the big events happen without our control, so a lot of it is improvised."

The Noon Show regularly plays in front of a packed house in the school auditorium. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

There are guests, real and not-so-real, skits and sketches, musical guests. There's even a house band.

"I'd say it's a lot like David Letterman because David Letterman would have some pretend guests on," Rainnie said.

"A big influence on me was Comedy Bang Bang, because it's kind of the same format as ours, just maybe ours is shrunken down to 20 minutes with local guests."

'I get to hear the laughter'

Rainnie said the performance is good practice.

"I guess just talking in front of an audience is good because if we fail, it's exposure therapy for any performance anxiety, and if we succeed, then I realize there's nothing to be afraid of," he said.

The show has grown in popularity. Students from Charlottetown Rural regularly even make the weekly trip into town to watch the show. There are even plans to start a YouTube channel.

Boomer Gallant has the call down the stretch in a horse race sketch while host Sam Rainnie looks on. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I guess any other field of interest has its flaws and I don't think making people laugh really does," said Rainnie. "I get to hear the laughter and that's a really nice thing."