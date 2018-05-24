How a P.E.I. man transformed 5 cords of firewood into a cabin

If you have a winter's worth of firewood to stack, you might as well have some fun with it. Dennis Cormier of Saint-Raphael, P.E.I., has done just that.

Each year Cormier cuts his own firewood from his family woodlot. This year, he decided to make it into a house.

"I didn't know what I was getting into until I started," said Cormier. "But I had fun doing it."

'The Acadian way'

The idea took root when Cormier's sister sent him a photo of a similar cabin on Facebook. He says once he saw the photo, he knew it would be his next big project.

Some of them they really love it. Some of them must think I'm crazy. - Dennis Cormier

​Cormier says it took him two weeks and about 40 hours to build the structure, which has a front door, three windows, and a roof. Inside, there's even a place to sip tea.

Some sturdy ropes, a few nails, and the weight of the wood itself holds it all together.

The cabin has windows, a roof, and even a place inside to have a cup of tea. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

And while his woodpile may go a few steps above most, he says it's typical in his area for people to take pride in their yards.

"You see many nice woodpiles around, neatly packed," Cormier said. "Maybe it's the Acadian way."

Tribute to his father

Proudly on display in front of the cabin is a white ceramic rooster, sitting on a stump. It's a tribute to his father, who collected roosters.

A ceramic rooster proudly on display outside the cabin is a tribute to Cormier's father. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

In fact, Cormier says the whole cabin is a salute to his father, Edmond, who passed away a few years ago. Cormier comes from a family of eight kids, and he spent a lot of time cutting and stacking wood with his dad.

"Dad must be up there looking and laughing," Cormier said.

Cormier says his father also took pride in his woodpile, always making sure it was neat and square.

Dennis Cormier's father, Edmond, also took pride in his woodpiles. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Some people were commenting, 'Oh you have such a nice square pile, it almost looks like a house,'" said Cormier. "Well this time I made it into a house."

He says out in his wood cabin is where he feels closest to his father.

Lots of visitors

Cormier's cabin has proved popular with locals. He gets up to 20 visitors a day, and he says he's happy to see people stop by.

"Some of them are speechless, some of them they really love it. Some of them must think I'm crazy," he said.

Dennis Cormier enjoyed building the cabin, and says he'll enjoy taking it apart as well. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He expects the number of visitors will likely grow as the tourism season gets started. And while he'll eventually put the wood to its intended use as firewood, he says it doesn't bother him to think about burning it.

"I think I'll love just as much taking it apart."

