Sara Sadat has seen her parents once in the past 23 years.

Sadat and her husband Said, as well as their five children, moved to Charlottetown more than 10 years ago and after all this time she's hoping an event this weekend will help in an effort to one day see her parents again.

"I was away from my country, my family, all my relative, more than 23 years," she said.

'My parents, I like to be with them, because all my life I was away from them. Right now I want to be with them.' — Sara Sadat

Sadat's parents left Afghanistan two years ago and are currently living in Turkey as refugees. Sadat said she saw her parents a few years ago when she returned to Afghanistan for a brief visit.

The family has been trying to put away money to help cover the costs of getting her parents to P.E.I., which she estimates at about $15,000.

This prompted Sadat's family to host a fundraising dinner at their restaurant — Sadat's Cuisine — on Saturday.

She estimated travel costs for her parents would be over $5,000, but they'd also need to pay for a health diagnosis for them as well as cover any additional expenses.

"I have a big hope that they are coming soon," Sadat said.

Far from home

Although Sadat is happy her immediate family is on Prince Edward Island, she misses her brothers, sisters and parents dearly.

"You know, when you are alone nobody around you, I have my [immediate] family, I love them. My husband is a very good person, if he wasn't here I couldn't do like this, so he helps me all the time. But my family, nobody's around me, so I want to be with them," Sadat said.

"My parents, I like to be with them, because all my life I was away from them. Right now I want to be with them, do something like other children do for their parents."

The dinner on Saturday is $30 per person, with $20 from each meal going toward helping Sadat's parents.

People interested in attending need to make reservations.

