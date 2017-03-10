When we think of Sable Island, N.S., we often think of a remote and isolated place with shifting sand dunes, wind and roaming horses.

On Saturday night in Summerside, the Halifax-based Mocean Dance will be performing an interpretation of Sable Island with some of those themes in mind.

'Run like a wild horse'

Sara Coffin, the dance company's co-artistic director, explained the Sable Island performance was created by choreographer Serge Bennathan a couple of years ago. He encouraged the dancers to "run like a wild horse," said Coffin.

"He drew a parallel of the wild Sable Island horse as a poetic metaphor to the resiliency and tenacity it takes to be an artist living in the East Coast," she told Mainstreet P.E.I.

Similar to a professional dancer who moves away to train but comes home, the Sable Island horse also has a "sense of place," she said. For Bennathan, the wild horse also represented the commitment, drive and sacrifice and drive it takes to be an artist, said Coffin.

To be an artist

"And, that's what you see most in the piece — the commitment to go forward, no matter what," she said.

Mocean Dance, now in its 15th year, is comprised of Coffin and the other artistic director — Susanne Chui — as well as five to six core dancers. Coffin said the company's vision is the same as it was at the beginning — to live and work in Atlantic Canada.

Saturday's show begins at 7:30 p.m. at the at the Harbourfront Theatre.