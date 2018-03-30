Emerging P.E.I. artists offered chance to open for Ryan Cook

Emerging Prince Edward Island artists now have a chance to open for multiple award-winning Nova Scotia country musician Ryan Cook when he tours on the Island.

"We are going to pick an artist from each community that Ryan is playing in and they will have a chance to perform in front of their own town," said Kate Gracey-Stewart, director of programs for the Atlantic Presenters Association, which is organizing the tour.

"It's going to be a really great week of shows, and we're just looking forward to providing a platform for emerging artists to be able to share their work."

Cook is playing five shows in P.E.I. between May 16 and May 20, in Tracadie, North Milton, Abrams Village, New London and Souris.

The opportunity is open to folk, Americana and country musicians between 15 and 25 years old. Submissions are accepted until April 2, with selected acts to be announced April 6.

