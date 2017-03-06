A group of Russian newcomers to Canada went the extra mile over the weekend when taking part in a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Charlottetown.

Team Katusha dressed in the traditional costumes of their homeland for Bowl for Kids' Sake on Saturday. They also spent weeks preparing a promotional video.

Team member Marina Pogrebnaya said the members of the team have all arrived on P.E.I. from Russia in the last couple of years.

"It's our first fundraising in Canada. We wanted to do something really Canadian, because we never did it in Russia," said Pogrebnaya of the team's choice of the bowling event.

"We think it's a good idea to start to give back something."

Marina Pogrebnaya and her teammates dressed in traditional costumes for their bowling event. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The fundraising video features a cultural activity shared by both Russians and Canadians, having fun in the snow. In this video, it's dancing.

Pogrebnaya said even if the team doesn't hit its fundraising goal, they wanted to create a record of their first efforts at helping out in Canada.

As of Saturday's event, Team Katusha had raised $299 of its $500 goal. Pogrebnaya said they were pleased with that effort.