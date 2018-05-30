What rural businesses on P.E.I. worry about that urban ones don't

A lack of quality high-speed internet, a shrinking workforce and uncertainty over what amalgamation will bring are some of the concerns facing small businesses in rural P.E.I., according to a recent study.

The P.E.I. chapter of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business surveyed small business owners across the Island for the study titled Building Better Island Communities.

It asked about the challenges and advantages the businesses see, and their outlook for the future.

The survey found some similar advantages between urban and rural businesses, such as community spirit and support from local residents, but some of the challenges were more unique to rural areas.

Paper survey as well as online

One of those challenges became apparent even by the way the survey was conducted, said Erin McGrath-Gaudet, the CFIB's director for P.E.I.

"One of the things that came out in the survey perhaps not surprisingly is that internet can actually be a bit of a challenge in some of the rural areas so that's why we wanted to go out and do some paper surveys, as well," she said.

Erin McGrath-Gaudet, director of the CFIB in P.E.I., says the group did paper surveys because internet can be challenging in some rural areas in the province. (CBC)

McGrath-Gaudet said rural businesses were also concerned about where they'll find employees as young people move from rural to urban centres.

And though she didn't want to "fear monger," she said taxes and red tape were "definitely a worry" for businesses where municipal amalgamation is happening.

"They really want to see municipal leaders in the province to focus on finding greater efficiencies in economies of scale in amalgamation rather than just creating another layer of bureaucracy," she said.

