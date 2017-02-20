A large crowd turned out on a cold Monday afternoon in Charlottetown to show support for rural issues and send a message to the provincial government that more attention needs to be paid to rural P.E.I.

'Just the beginning'

"I think this is just the beginning of the fight for rural issues and getting everybody involved," said organizer and Georgetown Elementary Home and School president Mallory Peters.

"We did get our message across today that we are united as one — and that things need to change."

The We are Rural Strong rally began with a march from Peakes Quay at 1 p.m. to the Honourable George Coles Building. Once there, the crowd heard from several people, including Vernon River-Stratford MLA Alan McIsaac, Georgetown-St. Peters Opposition MLA Steven Myers, Green Party leader and MLA Peter Bevan-Baker and Mike Redmond of the NDP.

While health care and other rural services were discussed, a main topic of concern was the proposed closure of five P.E.I. rural schools, including Georgetown Elementary School. The other schools are Belfast Consolidated, St. Jean Elementary in Charlottetown, St. Louis Elementary and Bloomfield Elementary.

Hundreds of people marched to the Honourable George Coles Building on Monday afternoon for the Rural Strong rally. (CBC)

"With the final decision for the schools resting in cabinet, that was one of the things we wanted to get across today — that we are all united together," said Peters.

She added that it was nice and a little bit surprising to see Liberal Party cabinet ministers at the rally.

Georgetown Elementary Home and School President Mallory Peters said Monday's Rural Strong rally is "just the beginning" of the fight for rural issues in the province. (Sarah MacMillan)

Sense of community

Organizers said about 600 people attended the rally. Among those was Bedford's Darren Creamer.

He said the proposed school closures was a main reason why he went to the rally. But in general, Creamer said he wants the provincial government to pay more attention to rural P.E.I. and consult with residents.

"There seems to be an awful lot of moving everything away from rural and taking it all into the city. P.E.I. is rural population. We need to look after our rural people," he said.

"Whenever you take a school away from a local area, it really takes away from the sense of community."