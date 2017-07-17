The employment income of Prince Edward Islanders living outside of Charlottetown and Summerside is catching up with those living in the two cities.

A recent report from Statistics Canada shows the median employment income of rural Islanders in 2015 was 90 per cent of the income earned by the average Islander.

That's up from 84 per cent in 2008. The narrowing of the gap has all happened since 2010.

Charlottetown residents had the highest income, earning 110 per cent of the median income in 2015, but that was down from 116 per cent in 2008.

Summerside residents, who were earning 105 per cent of the median in 2008, were earning the same as the average Islander in 2015.

Median employment income 2008 2015 Prince Edward Island $21,560 $26,950 Charlottetown $25,050 $29,660 Summerside $22,550 $26,980 Rural P.E.I. $18,190 $24,240

P.E.I. incomes are still well below the national average, at 80 per cent of the median, but that is up from 73 per cent in 2008.