Workforce and Advanced Learning Minister Sonny Gallant said government wants P.E.I. to "buy into" the rural recruitment program.

Gallant spoke to Kerry Campbell on CBC's Compass regarding the recruitment of rural immigration agents on P.E.I.

"What we're trying to do with this new program is have everybody to buy into it," he said.

"We're trying to get people more aware of what is available in rural P.E.I. — and what a wonderful place it is."

Rural immigration agents

The province recently announced they were looking to recruit "rural immigration agents" to attract newcomers to work and live in P.E.I. — though there are no concrete answers yet on funding for this particular program.

Gallant said part of what the agents are expected to do is "have a knowledge of rural P.E.I., what exists out there, if there is businesses for sale, what labour shortages there is" as well as "get some skilled workers or business people to take over those businesses or start new businesses in Prince Edward Island."

Wanting newcomers to stay

Gallant told CBC that they have seven rural immigration agents from last year — that have to reapply under the new request for proposals — and may be looking for up to 10 in total.

Because the government plan is still in its infancy, Gallant said they are still developing a strategy around the challenges newcomers may face living in areas of the province with fewer services.

"All that will be worked on with these new agents, the rural economic advisory council and municipalities to see how they can be more welcoming or how they can accommodate newcomers when they come here to make them want to stay."