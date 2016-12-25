A new book, Vintage Christmas: Holiday Stories from Rural PEI shares 18 short stories of Christmas memories from the 1920s to the 1960s.

The author, Marlene Campbell said she started working on the book in 2004 when she needed a story for a project she was working on.

"I wrote one of my own about the Christmas of '64 when I got my first bike," Campbell told Angela Walker on Mainstreet P.E.I.

Marlene Campbell's new book, Vintage Christmas shares stories and memories of past Christmases in rural P.E.I. (Angela Walker/CBC)

Campbell said after the story was read at a public gathering she had a neighbour, June McLean approach her to say she had Christmas story to tell.

"That led to my second story and there are actually three stories in the book from June alone."

Campbell began asking people if they had a favourite Christmas memory and if reluctant to share, she would prod a little bit.

"I would just keep asking and interviewing and finally we would unearth a story or a memory that I would then take and create and turn into a story."

Decades of stories

The stories are arranged by decade, beginning in the 1920s and ending in the 1960s.

"Some of them are very light-hearted," said Campbell as she described the stories. "Some of them are more … I guess a little bit sadder. But they are all really about what the holiday is really about ƒ family, love, the joy of the season and what all that means."

Marlene Campbell says her new book has 18 short stories about Christmas on P.E.I. from the 1920s to the 1960s. (Nimbus Publishing)

Campbell admitted she loved all the stories and loved the reaction of the those who shared their stories and memories when they saw the story come to life in the book.

"I especially love Anna's last Christmas. It's an especially heart-rendering story."

Another favourite of the author's is when Glenford McLean and his brothers got skis for Christmas and their adventures after they hooked the skis up behind the horse and sleigh.

When asked about the response from those who shared their stories, Campbell said many are pleased.

"I think for one gentlemen what meant so much to him was to have his story told for his children and his grandchildren."

Campbell said the book has a lot of Island cultural history included, something she realized as she heard more stories and memories.

"That in itself became a very exciting part of the project."