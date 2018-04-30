Overhaul of main runway could mean more delays at Charlottetown Airport

Charlottetown Airport's main runway is being refurbished and that could mean more weather-related delays on flights in and out of P.E.I. this summer.

While the main runway is getting an overhaul, all air traffic will be taking off and landing on the secondary runway, which doesn't have the same navigation capabilities as the main landing strip.

At the end of the day, safety trumps everything. - Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority

The main runway is equipped with an instrument landing system (ILS) which guides a plane as it approaches and lands on the runway, while the secondary runway relies on an R-NAV or GPS Approaches technology, said Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

"The big difference would be the ceiling limits that would allow a plane to land on one approach versus another," Newson explained. "An ILS would allow a plane to come in, we'll say, foggier conditions than on another runway.

"We will not have an ILS on either runway for this summer," he added.

Delays and cancellations

There were nine flights that were either cancelled or diverted to Moncton International Airport over the weekend, due to fog and poor weather.

Sandie Boulet was a passenger on one of those flights, arriving from Montreal on Sunday. She said the pilot made two attempts to land the plane before turning back and landing in Moncton. She and several other passengers decided to deplane and drive to the Island rather than wait for the airline to rebook their flight.

"We actually had someone come over and pick us up," Boulet said. "Strangers were getting together to rent cars together to get back across. We took an extra person ourselves."

The pilot on a flight from Montreal attempted landing twice in Charlottetown before turning back and landing in Moncton. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Officials at the Charlottetown Airport said more planes may have to be rerouted this summer in the event of adverse weather and poor visibility.

"Yesterday, for example, where we had heavy fog and low ceilings there were a number of flights impacted, but even if we had both runways … we strongly believe there would have been some cancellations as well so it really depends on weather and what's going to happen day to day," Newson said.

"At the end of the day it's up to the airline and the pilot from a safety perspective," he added. "At the end of the day, safety trumps everything."

Extra flights scheduled

Both WestJet and Air Canada scheduled extra flights to make up for the backlog created by cancellations over the weekend, Newson said.

He added that despite the chance of more disruptions throughout the summer because of the runway construction, both airlines are running a full summer schedule in and out of Charlottetown this year.

"We've done a number of months of planning for this project, consulted with the airlines heavily and continue to do that," Newson said.

"Given that, there are days like yesterday in P.E.I. that are out of our control … Even with both runways operational we still run into days where we can't operate flights, but hopefully they'll be few and far between this summer."

The construction project to repair the airport's main runway is expected to take six months to complete and at $18 million, it's the largest project the airport has ever undertaken.

