Prince Edward Islanders ran in the Run for the Cure in Charlottetown Sunday.
They raised a little more than $103,000 for breast cancer research. That amount is part of an estimated $17 million raised nationally.
The CBC's Broadcasters on the Run won the Corporate Spirit Award as the top fundraising team.
Compass producer Tracy Lightfoot placed third among the top individual fundraisers.
