Prince Edward Islanders ran in the Run for the Cure in Charlottetown Sunday.

They raised a little more than $103,000 for breast cancer research. That amount is part of an estimated $17 million raised nationally.

CBC's Broadcasters on the Run were the top fundraising corporate team. (Tracy Lightfoot/Twitter)

The CBC's Broadcasters on the Run won the Corporate Spirit Award as the top fundraising team.

Compass producer Tracy Lightfoot placed third among the top individual fundraisers.