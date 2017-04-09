CBC P.E.I. captured three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada regional awards Saturday night at a ceremony in Dartmouth, N.S.

Under the digital and radio categories, CBC P.E.I. won two Charlie Edwards Awards for Spot News for its coverage of province-wide school evacuations on Sept. 21 due to bomb threats at different public schools.

The bomb threats were sent by fax to RCMP in Ottawa.

The evacuation order affected 62 public schools about 20,000 students. The RCMP determined the bomb threats were not credible.

Three Nova Scotia Community College campuses were also evacuated that day because of a bomb threat.

On Sept. 21, nearly 20,000 students were evacuated from P.E.I. schools because of bomb threats. (CBC)

CBC P.E.I. also captured the Gord Sinclair Award for Live Special Events for its public forum on electoral reform produced by executive producer Donna Allen.

The forum had about 300 people in attendance but more watched online and joined in on Facebook. The forum weighed in on the five options for electoral reform appearing on a November plebiscite ballot.

The awards, which recognize excellence in broadcasting and digital news, were part of the RTDNA's Atlantic regional meeting.

CBC P.E.I. was nominated for six awards.