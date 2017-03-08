CBC P.E.I. has been nominated for six Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awards in the Atlantic region.

"RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital," according to a release announcing this year's nominees.

"It's exciting to see the hard work of the staff of CBC P.E.I. recognized through our nominations at this year's RTDNA event," said CBC P.E.I. senior manager Jim Ferguson. "Congratulations to all the nominees in the Atlantic region."

Sarah Keaveny-Vos' story about Megan Poole — the first little person to be a Gold Cup Ambassador — was nominated for the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity.

CBC P.E.I. was also nominated for the Charlie Edwards Awards for Spot News in both the digital and radio categories for coverage of province-wide school evacuations.

Kerry Campbell was nominated for the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage for his reporting on a suicide at Hillsborough Hospital in 2010 that hadn't been reported, and where no inquest — though required by law — had been held. Government later announced it would hold an inquest into that death.

CBC P.E.I.'s public forum on electoral reform was nominated for the Gord Sinclair Award for Live Special Events. The event was produced by executive producer Donna Allen.

CBC News: Compass was nominated for the Bert Cannings Award for Best Newscast (Small Market).