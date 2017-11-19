Two first-time competitors on P.E.I's 4-H team at the recent Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto have placed first and second in their division, showing their dairy calves among the best in Canada.

Reagan Bouma, 14, and her calf won the senior calf class, and Megan Vanderkloet, 16, came second. Reagan then went on to compete for grand champion calf, placing second among more than 360 participants.

"This is an exceptional accomplishment considering there were 74 animals competing including some of the best animals in Canada," said Fred Vanderkloet, a leader with P.E.I.'s 4-H dairy program. He's also Megan's father and a dairy specialist with the P.E.I. government.

"Getting into the top two placings and being able to compete in the Grand Championship is a rare occurrence. This may be the first time in 35 years of competing that P.E.I. has ever placed first and second in the same class."

In the genes

Although it was the girls' first time showing at The Royal, it's in their blood: they each had older brothers on the P.E.I. 4-H team — both incidentally named Kyle — who helped the girls a lot, as they've both competed at the show numerous times.

P.E.I. 4-H competitors Megan Vanderkloet, left, and Reagan Bouma, right, in the show ring at the Royal with their winning calves. (Cowsmopolitan)

Reagan is a Grade 9 student at Central Colchester Junior High School in Truro, N.S. She summers on P.E.I., where her grandparents and uncle have a dairy farm, Weeksdale Farm in Pleasant Valley. Her uncle purchased the calf, Milksource Goldendream Asset, specifically for her to show.

"I was just really excited, especially for being my first year there," Reagan said. "It was just a great experience."

Megan Vanderkloet is a Grade 11 student at Charlottetown Rural High School. She's been a 4-H member for nine years, and borrowed her calf from her Uncle Bloyce Thompson's farm, Eastside Holsteins in Frenchfort, P.E.I.

"It felt good — all your hard work you've put into it [paid off]," said Megan of her placing with her calf, Eastside Lewisdale OMG Amaze.

"The judge just really liked my calf, the way she walked ... They want good legs, and good walking and their overall looks."

'All-round good calf'

The work capped off a summer of grooming and handling their calves a couple times a week, as well as qualifying to go to The Royal at an Island-wide fair in September.

Megan VanderKloet at home this summer with her calf at her uncle Bloyce Thompson's farm in Frenchfort, Eastside Holsteins. (Submitted by Fred VanderKloet)

"You have to wash them and clip them and make sure they have a good fill on them," said Megan.

Fill refers to a full-looking tummy — achieved by feeding the cows lots of hay, she said.

"I guess [the judge] just liked her," Reagan said. "She's just an all-round good calf."

'You do get attached to them'

The honours meant Reagan's calf, Asset, caught the eye of a B.C. breeder at the show, and she was sold along with several other P.E.I. holsteins.

Reagan Bouma and her calf Asset receive congratulations in the show ring in Toronto. (Royal Agricultural Winter Fair )

"It happens," she said matter-of-factly.

Megan's calf has returned to her uncle's farm and will soon become a dairy cow.

"You do get attached to them ... I'll probably go visit mine."

'Given me confidence'

The girls both say they learned a lot from their experience, and aim to compete at the Royal again next year.

P.E.I. calves relax in their stalls at the Royal. (Submitted by Fred Vanderkloet)

"It's a very good social — you get to interact with people who have the same interests as you," said Megan. "I like the competitiveness of it too!"

"I think 4-H has given me confidence in being around large groups of people," said Reagan.

Bouma's cousin, Parker Mann, placed 22 in the intermediate calf class and her brother Kyle Bouma placed nine in junior yearling. Kyle Vanderkloet placed 15 in the summer yearling class.

"When the points were calculated for the overall team, P.E.I. placed a very respectable 9th," noted Fred Vanderkloet.