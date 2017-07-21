Prince William defeated the Duchess of Cambridge in a rowing race Thursday, taking back the advantage in a boating rivalry that began on Prince Edward Island in 2011.

During the couple's first international royal tour, William and Kate faced off in a dragon boat race on Dalvay Lake, with William claiming the prize.

But while on tour in Aukland in 2014 Kate evened up the competition, defeating her husband in a yacht race.

The rivalry resumed in Heidelburg, Germany Thursday. According to a report in the Times, the eight coxed by the Duke of Cambridge gave him the win, despite Kate being able to recruit an Olympic gold medalist for her eight.

The Times noted the couple are famously competitive, but that the duchess applauded her husband's win.