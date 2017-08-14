One woman is dead and five people were injured in a head on crash Sunday afternoon on P.E.I.'s Route 2.

RCMP say the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the community of Scotchfort.

The 56-year-old Mount Stewart woman was the lone occupant of her car. Police said five people were in the second vehicle, a pickup truck. All were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Route 2 was closed for a period of time while an RCMP collision analyst worked at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the fatal accident is continuing.