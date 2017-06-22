Motorists travelling east on Route 2 (Malpeque Road) will have to take a detour beginning on Thursday.

According to the province, traffic will be detoured to Lower Malpeque Road via Melody Lane. Westbound traffic won't be affected.

The reason for the detour is that a trench is being cut across Route 2 at Stockman Drive in order to install a water main. Local traffic will still be able to travel on Route 2 up to Stockman Drive.

The province says local businesses will remain open with usual business hours during the construction. The work is expected to be completed before the weekend.