A head-on collision in eastern P.E.I. Thursday evening sent both drivers to hospital, say RCMP.
The accident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Route 4 in Roseneath.
The drivers — a 20-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Kings County — suffered serious injuries.
RCMP are investigating, and say road conditions were not a factor.
