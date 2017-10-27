RCMP on P.E.I. have confirmed a man died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning that closed a section of Route 2 in West Prince for several hours.

RCMP responded to a 911 call and found a vehicle in the ditch in Rosebank and the man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, dead inside.

Neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, RCMP said.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

This is the 11th fatality on P.E.I. roads in 2017. From 2007-16 the Island averaged 12.9 traffic deaths a year.