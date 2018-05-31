P.E.I. rookie rugby program hoping for continued growth

Rookie rugby is for kids aged 4 to 12. (Rugby Canada)

P.E.I.'s rookie rugby program, aimed at players 12 and under, is expecting further growth as it moves into its third year.

The program started with fewer than 30 players, but expanded to more than 80 last year.

"We're hoping for even more growth this year," said Nathan Zwicker of P.E.I. Rugby.

Nathan Zwicker and Erin Kennedy will run a rookie rugby sample program in Charlottetown Thursday. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

The rookie rugby program will be offered in four communities this year: Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Montague. Kids as young as four are welcome to give rookie rugby a try.

"It's non-contact rugby," said Erin Kennedy of Rugby Canada.

"It's very focused on learning the basic skills: running, passing, catching, scoring."

Safety first

Rookie rugby has always focused on safety, but that focus has become sharper in the wake of the death of Brodie McCarthy earlier this month.

There is a strong focus on community in rugby, Zwicker said, both within teams and between teams.

"The safety really comes from players looking out for each other, and all of us really looking out for our community as a whole," he said.

Contact in the sport starts in the 12 and older leagues and, like the rookie program, starts with the basics.

"Before you even teach a tackle you have to teach kids just being comfortable with contact and how to fall with the ball, and not fall with your hands down and things like that," said Kennedy.

Rugby P.E.I. is holding an event where kids can give rookie rugby a go Thursday night. It's at Co-op Field in Queen Elizabeth Park in Charlottetown, starting at 6:30 p.m.

