A construction site in Charlottetown is turning heads for its unique approach to building an apartment building.

There's a roof — but no walls — on what will be a four-storey building on Malpeque Road.

Workers are building the roof on the ground first, then they'll cut it into sections and use a crane to hoist it into place after the walls go up.

It's one of only a handful of buildings in the province that have been built roof-first, according to Engineers P.E.I.

The owner of the property, Bill McInnis, says this kind of construction is becoming more common in Canada. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The owner, Bill McInnis, said the sight of a roof on the ground is making a lot of people curious.

"We've had a lot of people stop, wondering how the heck we got a roof before we have the walls," he said.

One of the main reasons for building it on the ground is for safety in the winter conditions, McInnis said.

Building the roof on the ground offers increased safety in the winter months, McInnis says. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"Although we've had a great winter, you can get into some high wind conditions and really it comes down to safety," he said. "A lot of these guys do not have to have the fall protection. They're on the ground."

McInnis predicts more buildings will be done roof-first in years to come and said it's becoming a more common practice all over Canada.