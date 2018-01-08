A man who was shot and wounded by RCMP last month in Rollo Bay is now charged with criminal offences.

Cory Russell Ward Levy, 34, was in provincial court in Charlottetown Monday.

He's charged with failure to comply with an emergency protection order, assault of a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Levy was shot during an incident Dec. 4 in Rollo Bay, in which an officer with Kings District RCMP fired his service pistol.

Police said they went there in response to complaints of a suspected impaired driver in the area.

Levy received treatment in hospital for a non-life threatening injury to his leg.

Shortly after the shooting, court sherriffs served Levy with an emergency protection order to prevent him having any contact with a woman in the area.

On Dec. 20, RCMP filed criminal charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, in connection with events on the day of the shooting.

On Saturday, Levy was arrested for alleged failure to comply with the emergency protection order in three separate incidents: New Year's Eve, Jan. 2, and Jan. 6.

Levy is slated to attend Georgetown Provincial Court on Jan.18 in connection with the charges.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team.

A final report on the incident may be complete in three to five weeks, according to SiRT interim director John Scott.

SiRT will determine if criminal charges are laid against any RCMP officers.