A committee in Rollo Bay, P.E.I., is taking suggestions on what the new community centre should be named.

The centre is scheduled to open in late January or early February and will eventually house École La-belle-cloche, a daycare, and Le Comité Acadien et francophone de l'Est (CAFE).

Marise Chapman, a member of the naming committee and principal at École La-belle-cloche, says the goal is to find a name that reflects the community.

Acadian roots

"We try to keep in mind the location of the centre, the rich cultural history of the area, because there are deep francophone and Acadian roots," she said.

"Many of the people in Rollo Bay no longer have the language but we feel that the centre is a place for them to come and live their culture even though they don't speak French."

An aerial rendering of the layout of the planned community centre in Rollo Bay. (Submitted by Marise Chapman)

Chapman said the committee is comprised of four community members that will decide on names to suggest to the French School Board.

She said there have already been 15 to 20 suggestions submitted to them by the public.

Nov. 2 deadline

The committee plans to have names given to the board for consideration by mid-November and hopes a decision will come before the end of December.

"It would be nice to have that part of our grand opening for signage," Chapman said.

"Just to announce to the community that we are a community centre and we do look to help or support people in the area from birth till well past school age."

People have until Nov. 2 to make submissions.

Those interested can call École La-belle-cloche at 902-687-7177 or email Tina White.