It's an exciting weekend for hockey fans on P.E.I.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is back in Charlottetown.

The two-day festival at Queens Wharf will feature NHL alumni, live entertainment and free outdoor hockey activities for families. It ends with an outdoor viewing party Sunday night of the game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Detroit Red Wings.

Friday afternoon, some young hockey fans got a sneak peek of what to expect this weekend.

Paz, The Hockey Circus Show, delighted kids at Holland College on Friday with his puck and stick juggling. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Paz, The Hockey Circus Show, delighted the kids at Holland College with his jokes and juggling of hockey sticks.

Beckett Quinn was impressed.

"I've seen juggling of a lot of stuff like flaming swords, apples and all that stuff, but never hockey sticks," he said. "It's different."

The Samuel Holland mascot shows off his best moves during a dance-off with the Hometown Hank mascot. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The one-hour event included a dance-off between the Hometown Hank mascot and the Samuel Holland mascot.

"Really fun," an excited Ella Brodersen said. "I liked how they danced and it was really funny."

Before Sunday's NHL game, Ron MacLean will host a 30-minute pre-game show program live from the Charlottetown waterfront, featuring interviews with celebrities, NHL alumni and other special guests.

The Hometown Hockey Festival will open at noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit the Hometown Hockey website.