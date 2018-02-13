Charlottetown music teacher Roger Jabbour has pleaded not guilty to all sex-related charges against him.

Jabbour, 65, is accused of 10 counts involving four complainants.

His lawyer entered the pleas on his behalf Tuesday morning in provincial court. Jabbour was not present.

Allegations from three complainants date from Sept. 2012 to June 2015 — allegations from a fourth complainant date from April 1991 to February 1992.

All of the complainants were younger than 18 at the time of the alleged offences, which include sexual assault and touching for a sexual purpose, also referred to in court documents as sexual interference.

A publication ban protects the identities of the alleged victims.

Jabbour is on leave from his teaching position at Colonel Gray High School while the matters are before the courts.

Two separate trials

Two separate trials will be held in early summer: one for the three recent allegations and one for the allegations from the 1990s.

Dates for the trials will be set on Feb. 22, once the Crown can determine when the complainants are available to testify, but they are considering time in late June or early July.

Jabbour has elected to have his trials heard by a provincial court judge.