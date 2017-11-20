Charlottetown high school music teacher Roger James Jabbour faces new charges after a fourth complainant came forward with sex-related allegations.

The case against Jabbour, 65, was in Charlottetown provincial court Monday.

Crown Attorney Valerie Moore told court the information has been laid with the court outlining the charges against Jabbour. Details of the new charges will not be made public until the case is back before the court on Dec. 21.

The new charges are in addition to six already laid against Jabbour involving three complainants under the age of 16. There is one count of sexual assault and one charge of sexual interference involving each complainant.

The six charges made public so far cover a period from September 2012 to June 2015. A publication ban protects the identities of the alleged victims.

Jabbour was arrested in September after a four-month investigation by Charlottetown City Police.

Jabbour was not in court Monday but was represented by his lawyer, Jonathan Coady, who told court he will be ready to deal with all the charges against his client at December's court date.

The Public Schools Branch told CBC last month that Jabbour is on leave from his job at Colonel Gray High School until the court case is resolved.