Federal and provincial funding worth $7.8 million was announced Wednesday afternoon for improvements to P.E.I. roads.

The money will go towards multiple projects, mostly in rural areas.

Work will include structural, safety and efficiency upgrades on:

Route 2 in Bloomfield Corner, Miscouche, Travellers Rest and Rollo Bay.

Route 5 in Baldwin Road.

Route 6 in Margate and Kensington.

Route 13 in Rennies Road.

Route 150 in Alberton and Union.

Route 152 in St. Edward.

In a release, government said the work will reduce congestion and improve driving conditions, with the aim of creating better links from farms to markets, and helping tourism.

"It's great to see support for enhanced infrastructure in Egmont like upgrades to Route 2 in Bloomfield Corner and Miscouche," said Robert Morssiey, MP for Egmont.

"Ensuring better access to roads will help grow our industries. These investments will provide better, safer, and more efficient access here on the Island for our farmers, fishers, families, and visitors alike."

"In each of these projects we are extending road life and improving the ride quality for passenger and freight traffic," said P.E.I. Minister of Transportation Paula Biggar.

The funding is a part of a $180 billion commitment by the federal government in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.