Some of Canada's best curlers are in Summerside, P.E.I., for one final run at the Olympic curling trials.

The Home Hardware Road to the Roar starts Monday afternoon at Credit Union Place with draws at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. There will be four draws a day Tuesday to Friday with the playoffs scheduled for the weekend.

The final four slots in the Olympic trials will go to the top two female and males teams.

It's a talented field including two Olympic medalists: John Morris and Shannon Kleibrink. Four-time world champion Glenn Howard has a team, as does back-to-back world junior champion Kelsey Roque.

Seven Mile Bay's Adam Casey will be skipping the team he played with out of Regina last year.

Casey's first game is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.