Friday is the last day of round robin competition at the Road to the Roar Olympic curling pre-trials in Summerside, P.E.I.

The lone Islander in the competition, Adam Casey, has two games left to round out his round robin, having split his first four. Entering play Friday Casey is in a four-way tie for second place in Pool A.

His rink will play Glenn Howard in the morning draw and Jason Gunnlaugson in the evening.

If tie breakers needed before playoff rounds on the weekend they will be played at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The final four slots in the Olympic trials will go to the top two men's and women's teams at this tournament.