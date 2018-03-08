The province of P.E.I. has issued $6.65 million worth of tenders for highway improvements.

The announcement includes a new roundabout at the intersection of routes 7 and 6 in Oyster Bed Bridge.

Bridges will also be replaced in Lorne Valley, McCannel Road, Dock Road, and Hazel Green Road.

Widening a 500-metre section of Route 13 in Hunter River is also among the tenders, along with 10 small resurfacing contracts and a sidewalk/storm sewer project in Abram-Village.

This was the second round of tender announcements this year. In total the government has budgeted $42 million for roads and bridges this year.